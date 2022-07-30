Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Five9 by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $55,370,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five9 by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 252,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after buying an additional 73,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 33,278 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Shares of FIVN opened at $108.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.19 and a beta of 0.54. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,104 shares of company stock worth $3,719,294. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

