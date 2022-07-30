Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $62.67

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.67 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.76). Foresight Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.76), with a volume of 12,556 shares trading hands.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £125.00 million and a P/E ratio of 572.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.42.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

