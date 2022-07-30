Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $62.67

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.67 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.76). Foresight Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.76), with a volume of 12,556 shares trading hands.
Foresight Enterprise VCT Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £125.00 million and a P/E ratio of 572.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.42.
Foresight Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s payout ratio is 38.18%.
About Foresight Enterprise VCT
Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.