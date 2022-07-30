FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.50. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share.

Alphabet Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

GOOG opened at $116.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.22. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.