FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ares Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enstar Group LTD raised its stake in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after buying an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $36,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after buying an additional 516,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

