FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. DA Davidson has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

