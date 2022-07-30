FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FM. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.87.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.85.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.