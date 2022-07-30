FY2023 EPS Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for RenaissanceRe in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $21.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $14.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s FY2024 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.75.

NYSE RNR opened at $129.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.56. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $128.36 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.81%.

In other news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 437,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

