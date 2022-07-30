Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,613,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

