Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

