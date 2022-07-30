Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $447,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,715 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $186.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average of $152.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 414,534 shares of company stock valued at $63,724,140. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

