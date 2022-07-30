Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Up 301.8% in July

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 301.8% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VPN opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $19.09.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
