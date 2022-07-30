Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Up 301.8% in July

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPNGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 301.8% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VPN opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPNGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.43% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

