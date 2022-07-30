Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Shares Up 22.2%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,485,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,082% from the average session volume of 68,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Golden Dawn Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30.

Get Golden Dawn Minerals alerts:

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.