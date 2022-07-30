Grant Pickering Sells 10,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $269,170.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 3,541 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $74,396.41.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 5,451 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $114,743.55.

On Monday, May 16th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $263,010.00.

Shares of PCVX opened at $23.08 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,636,000 after acquiring an additional 340,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 495,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,776,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,428,000 after acquiring an additional 209,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

