Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,058 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Halliburton by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $195,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $41,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton Stock Performance

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

