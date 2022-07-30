HC Wainwright Cuts MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Price Target to $16.50

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
MAG Silver Trading Up 1.0 %
MAG opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $21.73.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
