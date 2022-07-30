Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stake Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,153,635. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCCI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $814.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

