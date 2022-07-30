Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.62% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,269,000.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SNLN opened at $14.96 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.