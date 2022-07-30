HNP Capital LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 628.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

