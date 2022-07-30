Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $300.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $309.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

