Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Holdings Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 855.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $82.75 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,018.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

