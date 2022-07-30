Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Identiv worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth about $13,553,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the first quarter worth about $1,357,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $13.54 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $302.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 100,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $1,210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,590,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,347,554.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 113,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,287. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

