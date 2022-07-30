Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Holdings Trimmed by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Information Services Group worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 14,842.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $89,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $358.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $72.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

