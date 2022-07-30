Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 804,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 285,307 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $74,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $106.87.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.67 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

