Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,104 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.60.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.71. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

