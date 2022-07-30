Insider Buying: Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) EVP Buys $28,300.00 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,837 shares in the company, valued at $323,143.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $14.52 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $255.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

