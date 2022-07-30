Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Purchases $184,127.68 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 209,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $184,127.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,989,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,527.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 29,086 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $29,376.86.

On Thursday, May 5th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 10,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alfred Lee Finley bought 110,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.81. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

