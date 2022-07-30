Insider Buying: Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) CEO Purchases $7,200,000.00 in Stock

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) CEO Bin Zhou acquired 4,800,000 shares of Planet Green stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,062,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Planet Green Stock Up 6.6 %

Planet Green stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter.

About Planet Green

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

