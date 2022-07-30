Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,386.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,386.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,322,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,693,854.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Jay Farner bought 21,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Jay Farner bought 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner bought 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $200,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $199,509.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,815.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner acquired 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner acquired 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

