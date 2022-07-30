Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Purchases $27,778.00 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $851,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRST opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

TRST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

