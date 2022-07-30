Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Purchases $27,778.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $851,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRST opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

