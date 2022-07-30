Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) President Sells $23,788,693.44 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $669.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $693.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

