Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) President Sells $23,788,693.44 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $669.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $693.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

