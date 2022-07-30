Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $712,200.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $34.02 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 337.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 71.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

