Insider Selling: eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sells $38,861.85 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 43,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $38,861.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFTR opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.39. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFTR. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,487,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

