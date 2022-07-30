Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.11.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
