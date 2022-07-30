Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $6,710,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

