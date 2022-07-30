Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,208,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NeoPhotonics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NPTN opened at $15.99 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.