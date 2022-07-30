Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Sells 20,455 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,455 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $88,570.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,170.70.

On Friday, May 20th, Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $517,226.70.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 55.50% and a negative net margin of 1,528.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $6,703,000. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,135,000. Finally, SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.