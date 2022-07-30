Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $1,098,376.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $1,098,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,014 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RPRX opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.