Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $833,120.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $792,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $99,262.84.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $210.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.94 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

