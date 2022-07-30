Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $270,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap Stock Up 2.2 %

Snap stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Snap alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Snap by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Snap

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.