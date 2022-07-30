Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $270,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Snap Stock Up 2.2 %
Snap stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Snap by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
