Insider Selling: Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Senior Officer Sells C$25,280.00 in Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kara Leah Norman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,036,480.
Kara Leah Norman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Kara Leah Norman sold 6,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00.
- On Friday, June 24th, Kara Leah Norman sold 9,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$55,050.30.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Kara Leah Norman sold 2,800 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.98, for a total transaction of C$16,744.00.
- On Monday, June 20th, Kara Leah Norman sold 4,100 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total transaction of C$24,395.00.
