Insider Selling: Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Senior Officer Sells C$25,280.00 in Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kara Leah Norman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,036,480.

Kara Leah Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Kara Leah Norman sold 6,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Kara Leah Norman sold 9,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$55,050.30.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Kara Leah Norman sold 2,800 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.98, for a total transaction of C$16,744.00.

On Monday, June 20th, Kara Leah Norman sold 4,100 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total transaction of C$24,395.00.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

