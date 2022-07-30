Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $41,577.43 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $41,577.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,495.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $39,085.05.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,603 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $13,331.10.

On Friday, May 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $45,995.74.

NYSE RBOT opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

RBOT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

