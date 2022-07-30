International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE IFF opened at $124.05 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.