Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,455,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after acquiring an additional 796,397 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,856,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,313,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,885,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

