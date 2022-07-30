iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Stock Holdings Reduced by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 348,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 104,652 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $49.07 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55.

