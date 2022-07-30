iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,468 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN opened at $25.72 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

