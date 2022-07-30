iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 332.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 52,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

