Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 79,939 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,939 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of XOM opened at $96.93 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.82. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

