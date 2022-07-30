IVERIC bio, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of IVERIC bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s FY2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ISEE. Bank of America began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

ISEE stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.