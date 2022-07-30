Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Monro in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Monro’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 61.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $2,723,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monro by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

