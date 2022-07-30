Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Lonza Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

LZAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.25.

Shares of Lonza Group stock opened at $60.36 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

