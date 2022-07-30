Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software giant will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 238,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

